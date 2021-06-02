Summer Reading Program kicks off in Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Augusta County Library’s Summer Reading Program kicks off this week. It’s also the month the library trades in some of their virtual programming for outdoor, in-person experiences.

Reading bags are flying off the shelf in a sign that families are ready for an adventure.

“The bustle of having people back into the building has been incredibly exciting,” Augusta County Library Director Jennifer Brown said.

Library patron Aubrey Quebe is happy to be back inside the building. Her family is settling back into their normal routine of visiting at least once or twice a week.

“It’s huge and we always carry out way too many,” Quebe said. “We like to browse. We like to read. What else do we like to do guys? See our friends.”

And, they like to take part in the Summer Reading Program. Tuesday they got their bags filled with the challenge sheet, a calendar of events, and little surprises.

“I have four kids, so we have different levels from preteen all the way down to preschool,” Quebe said.

Her 9-year-old daughter Helen says she likes picture books first and then fantasy. “It’s more fun than non-fiction in my opinion because sometimes real things are boring.”

This marks five years of summer reading for the Quebes. “They like, you know, being able to see how many they’ve checked off, bring it to the library to get their prize,” Aubrey Quebe said.

But, they are not the only family pumped about reading.

“We’ve restocked our table with our bags at least 15 times today,” Augusta County Youth Services Librarian Hailee Coleman said.

They’re about a quarter of the way through the bags.

“It can really take you on an adventure. You can travel with a book if you’re not going to travel in real life. Reading is magical,” Coleman stated.

The Summer Reading Program is for all ages. Families can pick up the child and teen bags throughout the week at any of the Augusta County libraries.

