Advertisement

Tesla recalls thousands of vehicles due to risk of loose bolts

The recall applies to certain Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.
The recall applies to certain Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.(Tesla via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Tesla is recalling about 6,000 vehicles that may have loose brake connections.

The recall applies to certain Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.

Affected vehicles may have loose caliper bolts, which can lead to a loss of tire pressure in what Tesla describes as “very rare circumstances.”

There haven’t been any reports of crashes or injuries from the issue.

Tesla says it will inspect any affected vehicle and correct the loose caliper bolts if necessary.

The company says it has also taken action to make sure the bolts do not come loose in new vehicles as they are being assembled.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-64 East reopens following fatal accident involving multiple vehicles
Julie and Lollie's bodies were found 25 years ago in Shenadoah National Park
Shenandoah National Park Murders- 25 Years Later
Audrey Ingram was last seen in her Craigsville home late Monday night.
Augusta County Sheriff in search of runaway juvenile
Family of 8-year-old Roanoke girl thanks community after she is found safe.
Family thanks community after missing 8-year-old girl found safe
Nine charged in online romance scheme involving 200 victims

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about distribution of...
Biden, GOP senator meet as infrastructure deadline looms
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about distribution of...
Free beer, other new incentives for Biden’s ‘vaccine sprint’
President Joe Biden touts businesses offering free prizes in exchange for getting vaccinated.
Biden: 'Get a shot and have a beer'
Dukes preparing for WCWS (11 p.m. report)
Dukes preparing for WCWS (11 p.m. report)
Chief Daryl Osby with the Los Angeles County Fire Department said the victim was a 44-year-old...
California firefighters had job dispute before fatal attack