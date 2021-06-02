Advertisement

Valley restaurants feel impact of rise in meat prices

Bland says business has been steady during the pandemic with their drive-in eats.
Bland says business has been steady during the pandemic with their drive-in eats.(whsv)
By John Hood
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Over the weekend JBS USA, one of the country’s top beef producers, was victim to a cyberattack. While it’s unclear how this will impact meat costs just yet, some Valley restaurants are feeling the impact.

Smokehouses like Bar-B-Q Ranch, who has been serving the community for more than 70 years, says within the last month this is the highest they’ve seen prices increase week by week.

Faye Bland, the owner, says the cost of ribs, one of their best sellers, has gone up from $3.00 per pound to $5.50 this week.

“You take a hot dog the foot-long hot dogs, we were paying $38 a box for them,” Bland said. “This week they jumped up to $45 a box for them.”

Bland says because business has been steady through the pandemic, for now, the prices on the menu will not change. But he adds there’s another reason for that.

“My daughter just laminated the menus and she said if I change my prices again and she has to laminate again that she’s going to break my neck,” Bland laughed.

Next week the USDA is expected to release the date on the recent rise of meat prices.

