Virginia Street Art Festival looks for artists

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Street Art Festival (VSAF) is gearing up for another year of creative community service.

The non-profit works each year to legally add murals to urban spaces.

Many murals already exist in Waynesboro because of the annual VSAF. This year they are looking for help from the community.

“A lot of previously ugly spaces are turning beautiful. We are looking for a few more artists. We are also looking for volunteers to help us because sometimes when there’s a huge area to be painted it’s nice if a couple other people can pick up paint brushes,” said Terry Ward, project artistic director.

This opportunity could be especially helpful to teachers in search of recertification points or students in need of community service hours.

The project will happen the last week of August.

The application process to participate is happening now.

