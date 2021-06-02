Advertisement

West Virginia coal miner dies in underground accident

A coal miner died Wednesday in a workplace accident in northern West Virginia.
A coal miner died Wednesday in a workplace accident in northern West Virginia.(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A coal miner died Wednesday in a workplace accident in northern West Virginia.

The governor’s office says 26-year-old Trenten Dille of Littleton died Wednesday while working in the underground section of a Marion County Coal Resources mine.

Preliminary information indicates the edge or rib of a coal support pillar fell and struck Dille, who was a section foreman.

The accident is being investigated by the state Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training.

It is the third fatality involving a U.S. coal mine this year. The mine is operated by American Consolidated Natural Resources Holdings Inc. of St. Clairsville, Ohio.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-64 East reopens following fatal accident involving multiple vehicles
Julie and Lollie's bodies were found 25 years ago in Shenadoah National Park
Shenandoah National Park Murders- 25 Years Later
Audrey Ingram was last seen in her Craigsville home late Monday night.
Augusta County Sheriff in search of runaway juvenile
Family of 8-year-old Roanoke girl thanks community after she is found safe.
Family thanks community after missing 8-year-old girl found safe
Nine charged in online romance scheme involving 200 victims

Latest News

Dukes preparing for WCWS (11 p.m. report)
Dukes preparing for WCWS (11 p.m. report)
Man killed in collision with semi
WHSV has partnered with Sentara RMH to better educate you on health topics. This week, Julie...
Sentara RMH on Diabetes Prevention
Sentara RMH on Diabetes Prevention
Sentara RMH on Diabetes Prevention