West Virginia coal miner dies in underground accident
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A coal miner died Wednesday in a workplace accident in northern West Virginia.
The governor’s office says 26-year-old Trenten Dille of Littleton died Wednesday while working in the underground section of a Marion County Coal Resources mine.
Preliminary information indicates the edge or rib of a coal support pillar fell and struck Dille, who was a section foreman.
The accident is being investigated by the state Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training.
It is the third fatality involving a U.S. coal mine this year. The mine is operated by American Consolidated Natural Resources Holdings Inc. of St. Clairsville, Ohio.
