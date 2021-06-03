Developers make changes to Boyers Crossing site plan in Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Over the last several weeks, developers with Baum Investments LLC have met with Rockingham County officials on making some changes to the Boyers Crossing site plan.

“Based upon the input we’ve gotten from neighbors and concerns that have been pressed in the community, we’ve reduced the number of apartments,” George Daugharty, a developer, said.

The number of apartments will go down from 78 to 35 with 23 additional townhomes that will be facing Boyer Road. Daugharty said they have also made changes to bring more traffic in from Port Republic Rd.

“We’ve also increased the visibility of our main entrance on Port Republic Road to increase the use of that entrance and exit rather than the secondary entrance we go on Boyers Road,” Daugharty said.

Developers said the changes would bring the traffic volume down from 600 trips a day to 550 but nothing will change with the storage unit space.

“It does allow us to keep the density and the vehicle trips to this property low, so we think it has a nice balancing effect,” Daugharty said.

The storage until will be enclosed at the property and will be located behind the townhomes.

On June 9, the development is on the Board of Supervisors agenda and is expected to be voted on.

