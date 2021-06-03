H.S. Track & Field Results: Wednesday, June 2
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Results and highlights from the Valley District and Bull Run District track & field championships.
Valley District Championships
Boys Team Results
1. Spotswood - 153 points
2. Harrisonburg - 106 points
3. Turner Ashby - 95 points
4. Waynesboro - 70 - points
5. Broadway - 59 points
6. Rockbridge County - 23 points
Girls Team Results
1. Turner Ashby - 181 points
2. Harrisonburg - 102 points
3. Spotswood - 95 points
4. Rockbridge County - 58 points
5. Broadway - 53 points
6. Waynesboro - 21 points
To see individual results for each event, click here.
Bull Run District Championships
Boys Team Results
1. Clarke County - 138 points
2. Page County - 106 points
3. Luray - 70 points
4. Stonewall Jackson - 62 points
5. Madison County - 36 points
6. Rappahannock County - 33 points
7. East Rockingham - 27 points
8. Strasburg - 8 points
Girls Team Results
1. Clarke County - 121 points
2. Madison County - 78 points
3. Strasburg - 77 points
4. East Rockingham - 74 points
5. Rappahannock County - 62 points
6. Luray - 53 points
7. Stonewall Jackson - 18 points
8. Page County - 15 points
To see individual results for each event, click here.
