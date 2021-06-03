H.S. Track & Field Results: Wednesday, June 2

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Results and highlights from the Valley District and Bull Run District track & field championships.

Valley District Championships

Boys Team Results

1. Spotswood - 153 points

2. Harrisonburg - 106 points

3. Turner Ashby - 95 points

4. Waynesboro - 70 - points

5. Broadway - 59 points

6. Rockbridge County - 23 points

Girls Team Results

1. Turner Ashby - 181 points

2. Harrisonburg - 102 points

3. Spotswood - 95 points

4. Rockbridge County - 58 points

5. Broadway - 53 points

6. Waynesboro - 21 points

Bull Run District Championships

Boys Team Results

1. Clarke County - 138 points

2. Page County - 106 points

3. Luray - 70 points

4. Stonewall Jackson - 62 points

5. Madison County - 36 points

6. Rappahannock County - 33 points

7. East Rockingham - 27 points

8. Strasburg - 8 points

Girls Team Results

1. Clarke County - 121 points

2. Madison County - 78 points

3. Strasburg - 77 points

4. East Rockingham - 74 points

5. Rappahannock County - 62 points

6. Luray - 53 points

7. Stonewall Jackson - 18 points

8. Page County - 15 points

