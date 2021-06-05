Advertisement

Dayton Redbud Festival returns

By Colby Johnson
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 7:58 PM EDT
DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Dayton Redbud Festival returned on Saturday after it was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual event is a big money maker for local vendors and artisans and had a huge turnout from the community.

“It means so much to the town of Dayton to be able to have this event this year. I know so many people were disappointed last year when we had to cancel it, especially the vendors this is a big day for them to sell their products,” said Meggie Roche, Dayton’s Economic Development Coordinator.

Dayton’s mayor Cary Jackson said the event symbolizes a return to normalcy in the Shenandoah Valley and he was thrilled to finally be able to see people out and about enjoying it.

“It’s a great day and lots of people are coming out there is certainly a pent up demand for people wanting to be out in public and actually be able to smile and see people’s faces rather than wonder if they’re smiling behind a mask,” said Jackson.

While all COVID restrictions have been lifted and there were no capacity limits the town still played it safe in some ways.

“The booths are distanced a little more than usual this year,” Roche said. “We have increased sanitizing stations, hand washing stations, all the tables are being sanitized every thirty minutes.”

Roche, who started working for the town in January, said she feels lucky this was her first Redbud festival because of the excitement around have the event return.

The Redbud Festival had about 60 total vendors and included live music, horse carriage rides, and an antique car show. Mayor Jackson said he’s proud that the town put the event on for everyone across the valley.

“This is really one of the first events up and down the Shenandoah Valley this size, so we’re proud to be able to host it and do it again for our visitors, our residents, and our local businesses,” Jackson said.

After having to cancel all it’s major events last year, the town of Dayton is back to hosting other annual events like The Muddler adventure race on Saturday, August 7 and the Dayton Days Autumn Celebration on October 2.

