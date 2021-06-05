Elk Run Trail System officially recognized by Town of Elkton

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Elk Run trail system is now under the jurisdiction of the town of Elkton, following a ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday morning.

The trail behind the Elkton Community Center was officially recognized as part of the town.

The trail spans 18 miles and was constructed by area veteran “Woody” who spent the past nine years clearing and expanding the trails.

Joining Woody in speaking at the ceremony was former boy scout Ethan Morris, whose troop started the trail in 2012.

Elkton Mayor Josh Gooden said the trail system is a major resource for the town.

“They’ve definitely been an asset for us here,” Gooden said. “We’ll use them for our kids fishing day, 5K races, fundraisers and things like that, so it definitely helps to have this asset here in our community for everyone to use.”

The trail is now eligible to receive state grants and funding for further up-keep and maintenance.

Woody said he is also in the process of creating a six-mile bike trail in addition to the 18-mile walking trail.

