Sentara RMH Hosts Walk With a Doc Event

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Sentara RMH hosted its first ever Walk With a Doc event on Saturday morning.

Several residents joined Dr. Michael Scholfield for a one mile walk around the track surrounding the hospital.

It’s the first valley edition of a national program allowing you to walk and talk with a doctor for a mile to learn more about dieting and other tips to live a healthier lifestyle.

The goal is to help people in the area improve their overall health and fight chronic disease.

“We care about this community we want to see our patients get better, we want to see them be well and this is a big step, this is the foundation of everything that we do in medicine,” said Dr. Scholfield, a cardiologist. “This is a simple tool, but we’re hoping that it blossoms from here.”

Sentara RMH plans to host these events once a month around the track outside the hospital. Scholfield said other local doctors and physicians have already expressed interest in hosting future walks.

