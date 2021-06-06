Celebrate birds, bees and more during National Pollinator Week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Next time you are sipping on a cup of coffee or enjoying some fresh fruit, just remember, there is a pollinator out there that you can thank.

National Pollinator Week, which runs June 21-27, is celebrated each year to recognize just how important pollinators are to the production of food and fiber.

More than 75 percent of all flowering plants on Earth need help with pollination, according to Pollinator Partnership.

“Pollinators are vital to reproduction for many plants including most fruits, vegetables and legumes produced on Virginia farms,” said Tony Banks, senior assistant director of agriculture, development and innovation for Virginia Farm Bureau Federation. “Without pollinators, it would be very difficult, if not impossible, for plants like watermelon, peaches or peanuts to fruit or establish in the flower.”

While honeybees play a major role in helping make sure there is food on the table, other essential pollinators include ants, birds, bats, beetles, butterflies, wasps and small mammals.

However, many pollinator populations are on the decline.

“Fewer pollinators in a field are likely to result in some plant flowers not being pollinated, which could reduce the size of the crop and, therefore, less income for farmers,” Banks explained. “Farmers have to manage farms and activities to minimize impacts on pollinator species, including maintaining pollinator habitat and foraging areas, and applying pesticides properly and according to the label to reduce any potential negative effects.”

There are some ways to help pollinators, such as planting a window box or garden or buying local honey to support beekeepers.

For those giving their green thumb a go, the Pollinator Partnership and Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services released the following tips:

Use native plants, and plant in clusters that serve as a target for pollinators and increase their efficiency.

Choose plants that bloom in the spring through the fall so pollinators have a continuous food supply.

Select a diverse variety of plants, with multiple colors, shapes, heights and fragrances.

Provide a water source with sloping sides, such as a bird bath, and change the water frequently to avoid mosquitoes. Birds prefer deep water, while butterflies and bees like shallow water.

Reduce pesticide use.

· Check out pollinator.org/guides for area-specific planting guides.

