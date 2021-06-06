Multiple injuries in Sunday crash in Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police is investigating following a two-vehicle crash on Hermitage Rd. near Henkel Rd.

Police say a truck ran off the side of the road, overcorrected and crashed into the median then hit a sedan. The truck caught on fire as a result.

Officials say six people were involved in the crash. Two people were flown and one person was driven to UVA Medical Center, and three people were taken to Augusta Health.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

