Area coaches wish Tyler Zombro a speedy recovery

Tyler Zombro, a Staunton native and minor league pitcher.
Tyler Zombro, a Staunton native and minor league pitcher.(WHSV)
By Colby Johnson
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Thursday, Staunton native and minor league pitcher Tyler Zombro was hospitalized after being struck in the head by a line drive. Those in the valley who know him best are wishing him well in his recovery.

“It’s hard to see something happening like this to such a hard working guy, my heart goes out to him,” said Staunton High School Baseball coach George Laase, who coached Tyler in high school.

Zombro is in stable condition at Duke University Hospital in Durham, North Carolina, and his condition has been steadily improving since the accident. “Every day he’s progressing, every day he’s getting better, you know I don’t think he’s out of the woods yet, it’s gonna be a long process that’s for sure,” said JMU Baseball pitching coach Jimmy Jackson.

After graduating from Staunton High School Zombro pitched collegiately at George Mason, where he was one of the top pitches in the Atlantic 10 conference. After college Zombro went undrafted, but signed with the Tampa Bay Rays organization in 2017. He had worked his way up to triple A and was pitching for the Durham Bulls at the time of his injury on Thursday.

“He worked so hard to get there and, just give him a break, we just want him to have a break, because he deserves it,” said Coach Laase.

Coach Jimmy Jackson met Tyler through one of his former college teammates who the Dukes were recruiting as a potential transfer, the two quickly became friends. “He’s one of the best guys you’d ever meet I don’t think I’ve ever heard anybody say a negative thing about him, whether its as person, as a player, a friend,” said Jackson.

Tyler has been responsive and is working to move around again. Coach Laase believes he can make a recovery.

“Tyler is a fighter and we know that as long as he has a chance he’s gonna push and he’s gonna make that recovery,” said Laase. “We firmly believe first off we need him to be healthy, but if the road ever comes to it and he’s able to do it again, he’s gonna get back on the horse.”

Laase wants Tyler to know he is in the thoughts of the Staunton community.

“We’re praying for you, you’ve got a whole community back home here that’s really looking out for you man, said Laase. “We love you, we’re proud of everything you’ve accomplished.”


