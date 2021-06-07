Advertisement

Sipe Center open to full capacity

The Sipe Center in Bridgewater, VA.
By Colby Johnson
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - The Sipe Center in Bridgewater had to close down just three months after opening last year due to the pandemic. Now over a year later they are back to having 100 percent capacity.

The theater reopened in March and had been operating at 30 and 50 percent capacity, but after governor Northam ended all of the states COVID restrictions last week they have begun hosting live events and movies at their full 154 person occupancy.

The theater says they have seen an uptick in business, but not everyone in the community realizes they are fully open.

“I think people are feeling more comfortable that if they’re vaccinated they don’t have to wear a mask so it’s a more enjoyable experience for them,” said Amanda Saufley, the Sipe Center’s performance manager. “We haven’t sold-out yet, but I’m sure that we’re gonna get there, people are still kind of learning that things are open and at full capacity.”

The theater has 23 live performances coming up later this year and is open Thursdays through Sundays.

You can check out their full calendar of events here.

