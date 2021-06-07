A solar eclipse highlights this week up in the sky!

(WHSV) - A solar eclipse will be occurring as portions of Canada, Greenland, and Russia will be able to see the eclipse in totality.

Adding Daylight

Over the next week, we will gain only about 5 minutes of daylight. Sunrise will move from 5:51 am to 5:50 am while sunset moves from 8:36 pm to 8:40 pm. This will bring us up to 14 hours and 50 minutes of daylight and 9 hours and 10 minutes of darkness.

ISS Viewing (Most Viewable)

The International Space Station will not be viewable this week as it will pass by during daytime hours only.

Moon Phases & Next Full Moon:

Moon Phase Date and Time New Moon June 10th, 6:52 am First Quarter Moon June 17th, 11:54 pm Full Moon June 24th, 2:39 pm Third Quarter Moon July 1st, 5:10 pm

June’s Full Moon

June’s full moon is known as the Full Strawberry Moon, the last full moon of spring or the first full moon of summer. The name of the moon comes from the ripening of strawberries that are ready to be gathered. June’s full moon is also known as the Blooming Moon for flowering season, or the Green Corn Moon which means it’s time to tend to young crops.

Interesting Events This Week:

On Monday June 7th before sunrise, the old crescent moon will be shining three finger widths below Uranus. They will be close enough to view together with a pair of binoculars and will be in the east-northeastern sky.

A very thin crescent moon will be visible in binoculars with Uranus early Monday morning (Stellarium)

On Thursday June 10th, a solar eclipse will occur as the new moon will cover the sun. The total eclipse will start at 5:55 am on the northern shore of Lake Superior and will sweep across northwestern Greenland, the North Pole and will end in northern Siberia at 7:29 am. Many areas will be able to view a partial eclipse such as the northeastern US and our area.

If you want to view the partial solar eclipse, you’ll have to be ready right after sunrise. For Harrisonburg, the partial eclipse begins before the sun rises but will be at its maximum coverage at 5:54 am. At its maximum the sun will be obscured 45% by the moon for the Harrisonburg area. The partial eclipse will end around 6:29 am. You will need solar filtered glasses, just like during the 2017 solar eclipse.

Areas of the northeast from Pennsylvania northward will see anywhere from 60-75% coverage depending on how close you are located to Canada. Parts of the upper Peninsula of Michigan will see over 80% coverage.

As the sun rises Thursday morning, this is what it would look like if you use filtered glasses. Peak coverage will be at 5:54 am. The partial solar eclipse will last until 6:29 am. (Stellarium)

On Friday June 11th, the very young crescent moon will meet Venus after sunset. The moon will be positioned several finger widths to the lower right of Venus which will allow both to be viewed together in a single pair of binoculars. This will occur low in the west-northwestern sky.

The extremely young crescent moon will be in the sky with Venus just after sunset. They can be viewed together in binoculars. (Stellarium)

On Sunday June 13th, the crescent moon will be above Mars after sunset. The crescent moon will be a few finger widths above Mars in the west-northwestern sky. The moon and Mars can be viewed together with a pair of binoculars before Mars sets around 11:30 pm.

The very young crescent moon will be visible with Mars in a single pair of binoculars after sunset. (Stellarium)

