WCWS: JMU falls to No. 1 Oklahoma, teams will play again Monday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison softball team lost to No. 1 Oklahoma, 6-3, Sunday afternoon in a semifinal game at the Women’s College World Series.

By winning, the Sooners force a second matchup between the two teams at 4 p.m. Monday afternoon. The winner of that matchup advances to the Women’s College World Series Finals, which are set to begin Tuesday night.

Oklahoma jumped out to an early lead after leadoff batter Tiare Jennings blasted a solo home run in the top of the first inning. The Sooners added two more runs later in the game and led 3-0 until the bottom of the fourth inning when JMU shortstop Sara Jubas launched a three-run home run to left-center field. The game remained tied, 3-3, until the top of the seventh inning when Oklahoma scored three runs to take a 6-3 lead. Jennings drove in a run on an RBI double and Kinzie Hansen blasted a two-run home run for the Sooners.

#JMU softball head coach Loren LaPorte postgame following this afternoon's loss to #1 Oklahoma:



"They won the battle but the war is not over."



Teams play again tonight at 7 p.m. on ESPN2. Winner advances to WCWS. — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) June 6, 2021

JMU and Oklahoma were previously scheduled to play their “if necessary” game Sunday night at 7 p.m. but a weather delay forced the other semifinal matchup between Florida State and Alabama to start later than expected Sunday night. The Seminoles defeats the Crimson Tide, 2-0, to force an “if necessary” game that will be played Monday night following the JMU/Oklahoma matchup. The winners of Monday’s games will meet in the WCWS Finals, which are set to start Tuesday.

Well @JMUSoftball fans, you can get some sleep tonight.



Florida State beats Alabama, 2-0, so we will have two "if necessary" games tomorrow:



4 p.m. - @JMUSoftball vs. Oklahoma

7 p.m.(ish) - Florida State vs. Alabama



Winners advance to the WCWS Finals, which will begin Tuesday — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) June 7, 2021

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.