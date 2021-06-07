Advertisement

WCWS: JMU falls to No. 1 Oklahoma, teams will play again Monday

The James Madison softball team lost to No. 1 Oklahoma, 6-3, Sunday afternoon in a semifinal...
The James Madison softball team lost to No. 1 Oklahoma, 6-3, Sunday afternoon in a semifinal game at the Women’s College World Series. (Photo Courtesy: JMU Athletics)(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison softball team lost to No. 1 Oklahoma, 6-3, Sunday afternoon in a semifinal game at the Women’s College World Series.

By winning, the Sooners force a second matchup between the two teams at 4 p.m. Monday afternoon. The winner of that matchup advances to the Women’s College World Series Finals, which are set to begin Tuesday night.

Oklahoma jumped out to an early lead after leadoff batter Tiare Jennings blasted a solo home run in the top of the first inning. The Sooners added two more runs later in the game and led 3-0 until the bottom of the fourth inning when JMU shortstop Sara Jubas launched a three-run home run to left-center field. The game remained tied, 3-3, until the top of the seventh inning when Oklahoma scored three runs to take a 6-3 lead. Jennings drove in a run on an RBI double and Kinzie Hansen blasted a two-run home run for the Sooners.

JMU and Oklahoma were previously scheduled to play their “if necessary” game Sunday night at 7 p.m. but a weather delay forced the other semifinal matchup between Florida State and Alabama to start later than expected Sunday night. The Seminoles defeats the Crimson Tide, 2-0, to force an “if necessary” game that will be played Monday night following the JMU/Oklahoma matchup. The winners of Monday’s games will meet in the WCWS Finals, which are set to start Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple injuries in Sunday crash in Augusta County
14-year-old boy drowns while in vacation in Massachussetts
Tyler Zombro, a Staunton native and minor league pitcher.
Area coaches wish Tyler Zombro a speedy recovery
Family and friends gathered at the Nelson County High School to celebrate Alexis's life on what...
Remembering Alexis Murphy

Latest News

Braves beat the Generals 8-7
Saturday’s RCBL and VBL scores
The James Madison softball team defeated No. 5 seed Oklahoma State, 2-1, Friday night in a...
WCWS: JMU knocks off Oklahoma State to improve to 2-0
Staunton native and Durham Bulls pitcher Tyler Zombro is in stable condition after getting hit...
Tyler Zombro in stable condition after getting hit by line drive
Kate Gordon played the hero for James Madison in an upset win over No. 1 seed Oklahoma in the...
WCWS: JMU stuns No. 1 Oklahoma, 4-3, behind Gordon’s home run