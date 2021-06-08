Advertisement

WATCH: Virginia Tech will require students to be vaccinated this fall

Virginia Tech (Source: NBC12/file)
Virginia Tech (Source: NBC12/file)
By Pat Thomas
Updated: Jun. 8, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech has announced COVID-19 vaccinations will be required for all students attending the school this fall.

Exemptions will be in place for medical reasons and “sincerely held religious beliefs.”

In a statement, Virginia Tech says, “During the past two semesters, we weathered significant surges in COVID-19 cases in Blacksburg. We did this through robust testing, self-quarantine, masking, and physical distancing. We must do everything possible to avoid repeating the challenges of the last 14 months, and to ensure that students who cannot be vaccinated are able to participate in campus life and in-person learning. It is essential that every student who can be vaccinated, is vaccinated.”

Click here for more information about vaccination requirements, confirming vaccination status, and requesting an exemption.

The deadline for students to report they have received the full course of vaccine doses (one or two, depending on the vaccine) is Aug. 6, 2021.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julia Devlin
Search for Charlottesville woman in Shenandoah National Park suspended Saturday
A fire.
Fire breaks out at a vacant home in Middlebrook Saturday
A cow runs through the streets of Harrisonburg after getting loose.
Cow gets loose, runs through Harrisonburg streets Saturday
The billboard has been put up past the VFW in Elkins.
A billboard is up and the family of missing hiker Cassie Sheetz is still looking for answers
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 3,801 from last Friday

Latest News

Washington Football Team helmets are seen on the field during an NFL football OTA at Inova...
VDH partners with Washington Football Team to promote COVID-19 vaccines
Nearly 2,000 new COVID cases reported in VA over the weekend
Less than 58% of Americans 12 and up are fully vaccinated. If that doesn't improve, the...
With new COVID cases on the rise, experts push for vaccination to prevent worst-case scenario
COVID-19 breakthrough case numbers are flat in Virginia.
VDH closely watching COVID-19 breakthrough cases
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 3,801 from last Friday