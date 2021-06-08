WATCH: Virginia Tech will require students to be vaccinated this fall

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech has announced COVID-19 vaccinations will be required for all students attending the school this fall.

Exemptions will be in place for medical reasons and “sincerely held religious beliefs.”

In a statement, Virginia Tech says, “During the past two semesters, we weathered significant surges in COVID-19 cases in Blacksburg. We did this through robust testing, self-quarantine, masking, and physical distancing. We must do everything possible to avoid repeating the challenges of the last 14 months, and to ensure that students who cannot be vaccinated are able to participate in campus life and in-person learning. It is essential that every student who can be vaccinated, is vaccinated.”

Click here for more information about vaccination requirements, confirming vaccination status, and requesting an exemption.

The deadline for students to report they have received the full course of vaccine doses (one or two, depending on the vaccine) is Aug. 6, 2021.

