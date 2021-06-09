Advertisement

JMU softball welcomed back after historic WCWS run

By Peri Sheinin
Jun. 8, 2021
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After a historic season ending in the Women’s College World Series, the James Madison University softball team returned to campus on Tuesday.

The athletes were greeted by James Madison students, fans and alums who wore purple and gold.

The crowd celebrated the Dukes’ incredible performance on the biggest stage in college softball.

It was a thrilling day for James Madison athletics and offered a hopeful sign for the future of women in sport.

