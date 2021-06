ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Due to the impending rain in the forecast for Sunday afternoon, Broadway High School is moving its graduation ceremony to a different time.

The ceremony, previously scheduled at 1 p.m., will now take place at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, June 12 at the JMU Football Stadium.

Gates open at 9:30 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.