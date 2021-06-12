Advertisement

Staunton Elks Lodge holds fundraiser in honor of Tyler Zombro

By Colby Johnson
Updated: Jun. 12, 2021 at 7:39 PM EDT
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton native and Triple-A pitcher Tyler Zombro who was struck in the head by a line drive last week, was released from Duke University Hospital on Wednesday, and his community is rallying around him.

Today the Staunton Elks Lodge held a chicken barbeque fundraiser in Tyler’s honor. The Elks lodge says they are always looking to support the community however they can, and this was a great opportunity.

The people of Staunton, including many friends of the Zombro family, came out to support the fundraiser which was expected raise around $1,500 dollars and sold out in about an hour. The proceeds went to a place that was important to Tyler’s youth.

“We decided to do a chicken barbeque for him and we’re going to donate all the proceeds to the Staunton Kiwanis baseball program, and that’s pretty much where Tyler grew up playing his baseball career and everything,” said Robbie Miller, Head of the House committee at the lodge.

Those who know Tyler’s family say he has been up walking on his own and is beginning the recovery process.

