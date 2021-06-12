Advertisement

Virginia tax coffers continue to overflow; surplus expected

(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Updated: Jun. 12, 2021 at 6:33 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia state government continues to bring in more revenue than expected. A new report shows the state has brought in more than 98 percent of its anticipated annual revenue with a full month remaining in the fiscal year.

The monthly revenue report issued Friday by Virginia Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne shows that through the first 11 months of the fiscal year, the state has brought in $22 billion in revenue.

Projected revenue for the entire fiscal year, which ends June 30, is $22.3 billion. That puts the state on course for a revenue surplus exceeding $1 billion.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In states where marijuana is legal, this bill would protect federal employees who use
Virginia unveils new marijuana legalization website; here’s what’s legal, and what isn’t starting July 1
The family said Cassie lived in West Virginia but were unsure if she's hiked near Spruce Knob...
Three months later and the search continues for Sheetz, the missing hiker in Pendleton County
The lodge held a chicken barbeque to raise money for the Staunton Kiwanis baseball program.
Staunton Elks Lodge holds fundraiser in honor of Tyler Zombro
Broadway High School graduation scheduling change
Man found dead after barricade incident in Frederick County

Latest News

Sunday storms bring heavy rain & wind
June 13, 2021 Storm Damage
Highs in the mid to upper 80s with lower humidity
Ben's Overnight Forecast 6/13/2021
The sun will begin to rise later in the morning this week.
Father’s Day the longest day of 2021 on a quiet week up in the sky
Man found dead after barricade incident in Frederick County