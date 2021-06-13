Restoration company offers tips to manage flood damage

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Even if you’ve managed to dry off from all the rain and flooding this week, there’s a good chance you might still have a mess on your hands.

Shari Burgess with Heroes Restoration Inc. in Richmond says the cleanup company has been dealing with flooding damage in residential and commercial property all week long.

“We’ve seen flooded basements, we have flooded crawl spaces and we deal with a lot of those issues,” Burgess said. “We do mold remediation, we do trauma and biohazard, and we do disinfections.”

But before you call clean-up crews like this one - they say there are simple steps you can take to help prevent heavy rain from damaging your property.

Burgess says the easiest thing you can do is make sure that all drains near or in your home are free of debris

“Make sure your gutter is clear and the downspouts are pint away from your property. You can also have the foundation sloped away from your property so that water isn’t draining into your foundation into your basement and crawlspace,” Burgess said.

Burgess says it’s important to contact your local county or city officials with cleaning up debris that may collect along street drains. If left unchecked, it can cause slow draining and cause water from the road to spill into your yard, which could oversaturate the ground and begin damaging the inner parts of your home.

“You can also install a sump pump in your basement and crawlspace and have a battery backup in case the power goes out,” Burgess said.

If left untreated, Burgess says water damage restoration could cost anywhere from $1,000 to over $100,000 in larger commercial properties. She says when damage like this does occur, the worst thing you can do is wait to fix it.

“You don’t know what’s lying underneath, what’s in between the layers what’s in between the walls, and once that goes untreated and undetected that’s where it’s a suitable condition for mold to start growing. Once that happens, you have a larger issue on your hands,” Burgess said. “Water has a funny way of traveling the path of least resistance so it’s going to find its way into stuff like floors and walls.”

Burgess says Heroes Restoration provides free estimates when assessing the damage to properties so you can know exactly what you’re dealing with before you decide to make a repair. She adds that in some cases, insurance companies will not cover mold damage, but they are more likely to cover water damage as soon as it’s reported.

