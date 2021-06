LYNDHURST, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center (SVASC) is celebrating National Foster a Pet Month. The shelter is partnering with Petco Love, a national non-profit working to lead and inspire change for animals, and Skechers’ charity footwear collection, BOBS from Skechers.

The shelter is celebrating by recognizing lifesaving foster volunteers in Augusta County and encouraging more people to foster pets.

“Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center has had the opportunity to work with so many amazing fosters through the years. Our wonderful and dedicated team of fosters provide much needed breaks from shelter life for dogs and cats alike. Having a robust foster team allows us to save more pets lives,” said Hannah Richardson, Animal Care Shelter Manager of Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center.

The shelter has worked with several individuals who have become essential to the lifesaving mission of SVASC.

One dedicated foster they are recognizing, Lynn Amos, is always there to provide critical care and a loving home to kittens that come through our doors.

“It is an honor to recognize the individuals making a difference in their communities and demonstrating the lifesaving impact of fostering pets,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love. “What they are doing is so powerful. If less than 2% of the 85-million pet-owning households in the U.S. fostered one pet a year, we could eliminate preventable euthanasia in animal shelters nationwide tomorrow.”

Throughout June, Petco Love will share foster resources and stories to show how fostering is easy, highly rewarding and significantly helps end preventable euthanasia of pets.

Through sales of its BOBS from Skechers collection, Skechers has donated more than $3.1 million to support Petco Love’s more than 4,000 animal welfare organization partners. The company’s funds have helped Petco Love save and care for more than 700,000 shelter animals.

To learn more about Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center and how you can help foster, visit www.svasc.net. For more on Petco Love and to view foster resources, visit petcolove.org/foster and join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using #PetcoLoveFoster.

