Advertisement

8 hurt as vehicle crashes into crowd at Texas race track

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FABENS, Texas (AP) - Eight people were injured Sunday night after a vehicle plowed through a guard rail then into the crowd at a mud racing event in Texas.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement that at 6:35 p.m., a vehicle left the mud track and crashed through a guard rail and into spectators.

Three spectators were transported to a hospital in critical condition and five others with non-life-threatening injuries. None of the injured were identified by police.

“Today what happened was what we all hoped doesn’t happen. Is a wreck while racing,” said Scott Smith, owner of Rock Solid Protection, an El Paso-based security firm. Smith, speaking at a news conference, said that “the mud can tell the car where to go, at times” and that is what he said happened in this crash.

Karla Huerta, who was watching the race when it turned tragic, described the scene as “pretty ugly.”

“Well, they started the race. And when they started, one of the trucks lost control and slammed into a pile of cars and people,” Huerta said. She said there were a lot of ambulances at the scene after the crash and that a lot of people were taken away.

Three other vehicles were also struck as a result of the initial crash, the statement said. It was not immediately known what caused the vehicle to leave the track.

The track is located in Fabens, Texas, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southeast of El Paso and less than a mile from the Mexican border.

Police said an investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In states where marijuana is legal, this bill would protect federal employees who use
Virginia unveils new marijuana legalization website; here’s what’s legal, and what isn’t starting July 1
The family said Cassie lived in West Virginia but were unsure if she's hiked near Spruce Knob...
Three months later and the search continues for Sheetz, the missing hiker in Pendleton County
The lodge held a chicken barbeque to raise money for the Staunton Kiwanis baseball program.
Staunton Elks Lodge holds fundraiser in honor of Tyler Zombro
Broadway High School graduation scheduling change
Man found dead after barricade incident in Frederick County

Latest News

A vehicle shows damage early Monday morning after a protester was struck and killed in Uptown.
Police: Vehicle plows into Minnesota protesters, killing 1
Two Strasburg High School students created a new window washing business.
Strasburg teens start window washing business
Sunday storms bring heavy rain & wind
Flooding in Staunton
June 13, 2021 Storm Damage
President Joe Biden reaffirms U.S. commitment to NATO during his first summit as president.
Biden: NATO 'critically important'