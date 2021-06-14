Advertisement

Alexander named NCAA Pitcher of the Year, signs pro contract

James Madison softball star Odicci Alexander has been named the 2021 NCAA Pitcher of the Year...
James Madison softball star Odicci Alexander has been named the 2021 NCAA Pitcher of the Year by Softball America.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Updated: 18 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison softball star Odicci Alexander has been named the 2021 NCAA Pitcher of the Year by Softball America.

Alexander became a national sensation when she led the Dukes to wins over No. 1 Oklahoma and No. 5 Oklahoma State at the Women’s College World Series. During JMU’s postseason run, Alexander went 8-3 in the circle while striking out 94 batters over 75.5 innings pitched.

For the 2021 season, Alexander went 18-3 overall while posting a 1.71 ERA to go along with 204 strikeouts. She was named the 2021 CAA Pitcher of the Year.

Alexander will continue her softball career at the professional level. The USSSA Pride announced Monday it has signed Alexander to its roster that already includes former JMU stars Megan Good and Jailyn Ford.

