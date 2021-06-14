Changes begin on renaming of Stonewall Jackson High School

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Although the Shenandoah County School Board approved to retire the name of Stonewall Jackson High School a year ago, work is just now beginning on physically renaming the school Mountain View High School.

Last summer the board approved to retire of the names of both Ashby Lee Elementary School and SJHS along with the mascot at North Fork Middle School. After weeks of community input, the names were changed to Mountain View High School and Honey Bee Elementary School.

Dr. Mark Johnston, division superintendent, says since school has let out, crews have already sanded down the high school’s gymnasium and changed the lettering on both the court and bleachers.

“The bleachers now have the MV emblazoned on those and it’s amazing that they were able to do that by converting the SJ to an MV so there was little cost in that change,” Johnston said.

He says the maintenance crews have a lot of work ahead of them this summer as they begin to repaint the old high school’s logo around the southern campus. Johnston says everywhere the school’s mascot, the Generals, is painted will stay and even older trophies and awards for the high school will stay too.

Johnston says the principal of the school is making sure the division does not remove all signs of Stonewall Jackson, specifically the school’s accomplishments.

The school division is currently waiting on new uniforms to come in for high school sports teams and new signage for scoreboards.

“In terms of like supply chain everybody’s has had issues with supply chain so things might be a little delayed but they will be here in time for the start of school in August,” Johnston said.

Johnston adds that a new marquee will replace the old outside sign of the school and that outside signage will be one of the last things removed at both schools.

Rugs for Honey Run Elementary School have also arrived to replace the old Ashby Lee rugs.

The name changes for each school will take effect beginning July 1.

