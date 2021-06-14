Community Spotlight: Virginia Quilt Museum

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The pandemic has been hard for all of us over the last year, and the Virginia Quilt Museum is no exception. Admission is starting to pick back up, welcoming guests and providing something new you can learn.

“No matter how old you are or what type of machine you have, it’s a different type of way to create art and to express yourself,” said Susan Farmer, executive director and curator of the Virginia Quilt Museum.

Since 1995, the Virginia Quilt Museum has been the keepers of the Commonwealth’s quilting culture. Inside, there’s lessons about the art of quilting, fiber art, and old sewing machines.

“JMU students will come in and they’ll think it’s a bunch of old quilts that are on grandma’s bed,” said Farmer. “But then they’ll see the fiber art is part of it and say, ‘wow that’s really cool.’”

There’s also math lessons for kids with geometry and shapes, and and lessons in history, like a quilt made up of messages from soldiers during their time overseas.

“We represent the entire state of Virginia,” said Farmer. “We bring people not only from out of town and all over the world, but all over the state, too.”

A landmark in Downtown Harrisonburg that’s looking for more visitors and excited for events to come, and getting back to pre-pandemic funding.

“We’re trying to make it, but we’re not out of the water yet,” said Farmer.

If you want to learn more about a quilt you have, the museums “Quilt Evaluation Day” is coming up. You can meet with an expert to better understand your quilt’s history.

More information about the event and the museum can be found on their website, www.vaquiltmuseum.org.

