Father’s Day the longest day of 2021 on a quiet week up in the sky

A quiet week up in the sky but the summer solstice arrives on Father's Day indicating the longest day of the year.

Adding Daylight

Over the next week, only 1 minute of daylight will be gained as we lead up to the summer solstice on Sunday. Sunrise is at its earliest time of the year at 5:50 am. By Sunday June 20th, sunrise will move to 5:51 am. Sunsets will continue to move later in the evening from 8:40 pm to 8:42 pm. This will bring us up to 14 hours and 51 minutes of daylight and 9 hours and 9 minutes of darkness.

ISS Viewing (Most Viewable)

The International Space Station will not be viewable this week as it will pass by during daytime hours only.

Moon Phases & Next Full Moon:

Moon Phase Date and Time First Quarter Moon June 17th, 11:54 pm Full Moon June 24th, 2:39 pm Third Quarter Moon July 1st, 5:10 pm New Moon July 9th, 9:16 pm

June’s Full Moon

June’s full moon is known as the Full Strawberry Moon, the last full moon of spring or the first full moon of summer. The name of the moon comes from the ripening of strawberries that are ready to be gathered. June’s full moon is also known as the Blooming Moon for flowering season, or the Green Corn Moon which means it’s time to tend to young crops.

Summer Solstice

On Sunday June 20th, the summer solstice will occur where places in the Northern Hemisphere experience their longest days of the year and officially begin summer. For the Southern Hemisphere, the exact opposite will occur. June 20th will be the shortest day of the year for anyone in the Southern Hemisphere and begins the start of winter. The longest day in Harrisonburg will be 14 hours and 51 minutes with the sunrise being at 5:51 am and the sunset being at 8:42 pm. Northern portions of Alaska, Canada, Greenland, Norway, Sweden, Finland and Russia will have a 24-hour day. Antarctica will be in complete darkness. This is the strongest the sun will be this year so sunscreen will be most important on Father’s Day!

Father's Day will be the longest day of the year coming in at 14 hours and 51 minutes of daylight for Harrisonburg. (WHSV)

