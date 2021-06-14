HDR cancels Friendly City Fourth

Advertisement

Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance has announced that due to uncertainty related to COVID-19, they are cancelling the Friendly City Fourth event and fireworks for 2021.
By WHSV Newsroom
Updated: 16 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance has announced that due to uncertainty related to COVID-19, they are cancelling the Friendly City Fourth event and fireworks for 2021.

Organizers say they had to make the decision about whether or not to plan this event and to reserve the pyrotechnics company in February, while COVID numbers were still high and statewide gathering restrictions were still in place.

“We know this is disappointing to some, but we are excited to welcome you downtown for a free community event over Labor Day weekend,” they said.

BEST.WEEKEND.EVER is scheduled for September 3 through 5. Visit here for more information.

