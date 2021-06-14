HPD Interim Chief Gabriel Camacho announces resignation

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg’s Interim Chief of Police Gabriel Camacho took to Facebook late Monday morning to announce his resignation:

It is with a heavy heart that I inform our community that I have submitted my resignation from the City of Harrisonburg and Harrisonburg Police Department. While it has always been my intention to establish a long and impactful career here in The Friendly City, the needs of my family will always come first. And, at this time, those needs require me to return home to New Jersey to be with my family and support my loved ones.

It is difficult to put into words how meaningful my time in Harrisonburg has been, and how uplifting it has been for me to see this community come together and work toward the mission of fostering a caring, understanding relationship between our residents and officers. The Harrisonburg Police Department has much to be proud of and I look forward to following the progress of this mission from afar. I wish every member of our community good luck on continuing to make Harrisonburg into the best place it can be for all who wish to come here. And I thank all of those who made it possible for me to be part of this special community and welcomed me with open arms.

In the coming days, I will work closely with our Command Staff to ensure that Chief Warner has all the tools and resources to help facilitate her transition to hit the ground running and continue moving HPD forward. Having been in constant communication with her since her selection as our new chief, I am excited to see the energy and passion she is bringing to this police department. I know she will continue to uphold the tradition past chiefs have established here of caring for our officers and caring for this community.

Again, it has been an honor and privilege in being part of the truly “Friendly” City of Harrisonburg and the Harrisonburg Police Department. Thank you!

Kelley Warner will step into the role of Harrisonburg Chief of Police this summer.

