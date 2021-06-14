Advertisement

Ikenberry signs one-year extension

Marlin Ikenberry will remain as head coach of the James Madison baseball program through at...
Marlin Ikenberry will remain as head coach of the James Madison baseball program through at least the 2022 season.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Updated: 18 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Marlin Ikenberry will remain as head coach of the James Madison baseball program through at least the 2022 season.

Per a JMU spokesperson, Ikenberry has signed a one-year contract extension with the Dukes that lasts through June 30, 2022.

“Marlin and his staff do a great job with our student-athletes,” said JMU Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne in a statement released Monday. “They’ve had successes, including multiple players advancing to the pros. They’ve also had some setbacks, both on the field and in navigating the unusual last two years. We look forward to significant improvement in on-field success next year.”

Ikenberry recently finished his sixth season as head coach of the Dukes. JMU went 11-17 overall (6-9 CAA) during the 2021 season but missed the CAA Baseball Tournament while having multiple games canceled due to COVID-19 protocols. The Dukes are 126-133 overall and 48-63 in CAA play during Ikenberry’s time at the helm. James Madison has made two CAA Tournament appearances in his six years leading the program, posting a 1-4 record in postseason play. JMU won 31 games in 2019, the first 30-win season for the Dukes since 2011, and the 2020 season featured a 10-6 start before play was shut down due to COVID-19.

