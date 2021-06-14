Infectious disease expert at UVA Health warns against new Delta variant of COVID-19

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As things begin to open back up, there’s still cause for caution. A new variant of COVID-19 is popping up in the U.S. and doctors are worried.

This new variant, called the Delta variant, packs a one-two punch. Not only is it more transmissible, but it’s shown that it can infect someone who has been vaccinated.

Doctor Taison Bell with University of Virginia Health says two-dose vaccines like Pfizer and Moderna are protective, something he says is all the more reason for people to get vaccinated.

“I do expect, unfortunately, this will probably drive the majority of our infections at some point, maybe late summer or early fall, but for that reason that’s why it’s so important to make sure that people are protected because this is certainly the kind of variant that can prey on communities that are not vaccinated,” Bell said.

Dr. Bell says more than 6% of new COVID cases reported are from this variant.

