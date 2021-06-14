Man found dead after barricade incident in Frederick County

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office responded to Gate Stone Ln. Sunday morning for a report of a domestic assault and possible barricaded subject with a firearm.

The emergency communications center received a 9-1-1 hang-up around 7:23 a.m. When dispatchers called the number back, a man advised that it was an accidental dial and that everything was fine.

The dispatcher could hear a woman in the background crying and yelling for help, as well as children screaming, and immediately sent units to investigate.

The woman was able to exit the residence, with her children, and call 9-1-1 back. The caller said her husband had physically assaulted her the night before and again this morning. She said he had a handgun threatening to kill himself.

Deputies removed the woman and her three kids, ages 10, 8 and 2 from the area and set up a perimeter to contain the armed suspect.

Members of the Sheriff’s Office SWAT, CNT and Drone Teams were activated and began responding to the scene as attempts to communicate continued. The Virginia State Police and Middletown Police Department provided mutual aid and the Winchester Police Department’s SWAT team responded to reinforce FCSO SWAT. Both Frederick County and Winchester Fire and Rescue had personnel standing by to assist as well.

Units decided to deploy a “throw phone” to communicate with the man, as there was no landline phone in the home and loud speaker announcements had not generated any response.

A key to the front door was provided for the deployment of the throw phone. SWAT members could see the foot of a person at the top of the landing to the second floor.

Verbal call outs had no response and, out of an abundance of caution, SWAT pulled back and a drone was deployed inside the residence to attempt to assess the situation.

The drone showed the lower half of the male laying prone in a doorway but was unable to confirm his condition.

A “throw-bot” video device was then deployed which also gave a limited view but confirmed no movement from the suspect.

Just before 11 a.m. SWAT members went in sound 46-year-old Stephen Griffitt deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. A medic unit confirmed Griffitt was deceased and the residence was secured for investigators to begin processing the scene.

