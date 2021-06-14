Mobile Café II joins Harrisonburg schools summer meals program

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - This summer, Harrisonburg City Public Schools will continue to serve meals to students for free, but this year staff will be able to cover more ground with the addition of a new mobile café to their fleet.

The Mobile Café program allows the school division to make stops in neighborhoods throughout the summer to provide meals and connect with families.

This year HCPS received a vehicle donated to make a second Café vehicle. Mobile Café II will add four additional stops to the routes and help serve meal bundles containing five breakfasts and five lunches to families in need.

“So in the past, we have served about 300 families through the mobile café stops,” Andrea Early, director of school nutrition said. “We’re hoping that through the addition of these four stops that we can increase that number to maybe 500.”

Students in summer school programs will still be provided with meals at school.

If your child is not attending summer programming, you may come to any school location during the times below to receive to-go meals.

Harrisonburg High School 1001 Garbers Church Road M- TH June 21 – July 29 except 7/5 Breakfast 7:40 a.m. – 8:00 a.m. Lunch 11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Skyline Middle/Smithland Elementary 470 Linda Lane (Open meal site – enter through Skyline Middle) M-F June 21 – July 16 except 7/5 Breakfast 9:00 a.m. – 9:15 a.m. Lunch 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Thomas Harrison Middle School 1311 W. Market St. M – F June 21 – July 16 except 7/5 Breakfast: 7:40 a.m. – 8:00 a.m. Lunch 10:15 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.

Bluestone Elementary 750 Garbers Church Rd. M – F June 21 – July 16 except 7/5 Breakfast 8:45 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. Lunch 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Keister Elementary 100 Maryland Avenue M – F June 21 – July 16 except 7/5 Breakfast 8:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. Lunch 11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Spotswood Elementary 400 Mountain View Drive M – F June 21 – July 16 except 7/5 Breakfast 9:30 a.m. – 9:45 a.m. Lunch 11:10 a.m. – 1:20 p.m.

Stone Spring Elementary 1575 Peach Grove Avenue M - F June 21 – July 16 except 7/5 Breakfast 9:30 a.m. – 9:45 a.m. Lunch 12:00 p.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Waterman Elementary 451 Chicago Avenue M – F June 21 – July 16 except 7/5 Breakfast 8:45 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. Lunch 11:20 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.

Meals will be provided on a first-come first-served basis.

The mobile café will begin its tours starting Wednesday, June 23. Below are the Mobile Café Routes running through July 28.

Mobile Café Route (big bus)

Spotswood Mobile Home Park 1715 Country Club Ct. 11:00 – 11:20 a.m.

Country Club Court Country Club Ct. 11:30 – 11:50 a.m.

Liberty Square Founders Way 12:00 – 12:20 p.m.

Harris Gardens 215 Vine St. 12:30 – 12:50 p.m.

Northfield Court Northfield Ct. 1:00 – 1:20 p.m.

NENA Community Center 505 Broad St. 1:30 – 1:45 p.m.

Ridgeway Mennonite Church 546 Franklin St. 1:55 – 2:15 p.m.

Dutch Mill/Holly Court 97 Dutch Mill Ct. 2:25 – 2:45 p.m.

Mobile Café II Route (smaller truck)

Mosby Heights 2510 Mosby Ct. 11:00 – 11:20 a.m.

Meriwether Hills 151 Colonial Drive 11:30 – 11:50 a.m.

University Place 36 South Ave. 12:00 – 12:20 p.m.

Deer Run 899 Port Republic Rd. 12:30 – 12:50 p.m.

