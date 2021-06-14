Advertisement

Nearly half of Central Shenandoah Health District residents have at least one COVID-19 shot

By Cayley Urenko
Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Despite a slowdown in COVID-19 vaccine interest, the Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD) continues its efforts around parts of the Valley. Last week, 850 vaccines were given by health district staff, for a total of 253,320 shots since distribution began in December.

As of June 14, nearly half of the people who live in the CSHD have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. 42.3 percent of people are fully vaccinated.

The CSHD has been focusing on targeted outreach and bringing the vaccine to accessible and convenient locations around the community.

This week, Marsha Rodeffer, the nurse manager with the CSHD, says staff will be making stops at Stonespring Elementary School, the Rockingham County Fairgrounds, and the Juneteenth Celebration at Magpie Diner in Harrisonburg this Saturday. All three vaccines are available at these clinics.

On June 2, President Biden announced a National Month of Action to mobilize an all-of-America sprint to get 70 percent of U.S. adults at least one shot by July 4.

“We’re falling a little short. We’re trying to really get out there and canvas neighborhoods, talk to people and encourage people who are hesitant to receive the vaccine to ask questions,” Rodeffer said. “We’re going to do what we can to reach the goal that President Biden has set for us in July.”

If you or someone you know is still hesitant to get a COVID-19 vaccine, Rodeffer said you should direct questions to your local health district or primary care provider. She said you can also consult the CDC or the Virginia Department of Health websites.

“We’re happy to talk and hear any concerns or questions and try to find the answers to your questions to help you feel a little bit better about getting the vaccine,” Rodeffer said.

For information on COVID-19 vaccine opportunities, go to vaccineappointments.virginia.gov to sign up for health district clinics online. For more information on CSHD community vaccine events, click here.

To search for other vaccine clinics provided by local pharmacies and healthcare providers, you can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call (877)-VAX-IN-VA

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo: Virginia State Police
Police: Car abandoned, body found beneath highway
In states where marijuana is legal, this bill would protect federal employees who use
Virginia unveils new marijuana legalization website; here’s what’s legal, and what isn’t starting July 1
Police in Virginia say that a 14-year-old girl is dead and a 15-year-old girl is in critical...
Police investigating after 2 teen girls shot, one fatally
Harrisonburg police chief Eric English and deputy police chief Gabriel Camacho on Camacho's...
HPD Interim Chief Gabriel Camacho announces resignation
Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance has announced that due to uncertainty related to COVID-19,...
HDR cancels Friendly City Fourth

Latest News

VHSL Region Tournaments: Spring Sports (6/14/21)
VHSL Region Tournaments: Spring Sports (6/14/21)
Sentara updates guidelines for masking, visitors, and pre-procedure testing
Sentara updates guidelines for masking, visitors, and pre-procedure testing
Overnight Forecast 6/14/2021
Overnight Forecast 6/14/2021
Storm in Staunton causes damages on private property
Storm in Staunton causes damages on private property
Nearly half of Central Shenandoah Health District residents have at least one COVID-19 shot
Nearly half of Central Shenandoah Health District residents have at least one COVID-19 shot