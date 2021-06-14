Nearly half of Central Shenandoah Health District residents have at least one COVID-19 shot

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Despite a slowdown in COVID-19 vaccine interest, the Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD) continues its efforts around parts of the Valley. Last week, 850 vaccines were given by health district staff, for a total of 253,320 shots since distribution began in December.

As of June 14, nearly half of the people who live in the CSHD have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. 42.3 percent of people are fully vaccinated.

The CSHD has been focusing on targeted outreach and bringing the vaccine to accessible and convenient locations around the community.

This week, Marsha Rodeffer, the nurse manager with the CSHD, says staff will be making stops at Stonespring Elementary School, the Rockingham County Fairgrounds, and the Juneteenth Celebration at Magpie Diner in Harrisonburg this Saturday. All three vaccines are available at these clinics.

On June 2, President Biden announced a National Month of Action to mobilize an all-of-America sprint to get 70 percent of U.S. adults at least one shot by July 4.

“We’re falling a little short. We’re trying to really get out there and canvas neighborhoods, talk to people and encourage people who are hesitant to receive the vaccine to ask questions,” Rodeffer said. “We’re going to do what we can to reach the goal that President Biden has set for us in July.”

If you or someone you know is still hesitant to get a COVID-19 vaccine, Rodeffer said you should direct questions to your local health district or primary care provider. She said you can also consult the CDC or the Virginia Department of Health websites.

“We’re happy to talk and hear any concerns or questions and try to find the answers to your questions to help you feel a little bit better about getting the vaccine,” Rodeffer said.

For information on COVID-19 vaccine opportunities, go to vaccineappointments.virginia.gov to sign up for health district clinics online. For more information on CSHD community vaccine events, click here.

To search for other vaccine clinics provided by local pharmacies and healthcare providers, you can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call (877)-VAX-IN-VA

