Omaha Bound: UVA defeats Dallas Baptist to advance to College World Series

The University of Virginia baseball team is headed to Omaha, Nebraska for the Men’s College...
By TJ Eck
Updated: 16 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The University of Virginia baseball team is headed to Omaha, Nebraska for the Men’s College World Series.

The Cavaliers defeated Dallas Baptist, 5-2, Monday afternoon in the deciding game three of a NCAA Super Regional between the two teams in Columbia, South Carolina. Kyle Teel’s grand slam in the bottom of the 7th inning was the key hit in propelling the ‘Hoos to victory.

UVA earns its fifth trip to the College World Series and its first since 2015, when the Cavaliers went on to the win the National Championship. For more information about the 2021 Men’s College World Series, click here.

