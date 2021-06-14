Advertisement

Owner of Fashion Square Mall files for bankruptcy

Fashion Square Mall
Fashion Square Mall(WVIR)
By Rachel Hirschheimer, NBC29
Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The owner of the Fashion Square Mall has filed for bankruptcy.

Washington Prime Group filed for Chapter 11 on Sunday, June 13, so it can restructure and pay down $1 billion in debt. The group blames the coronavirus pandemic for its financial woes.

The public relations manager for Belk says despite the news, it’s business as usual for the the department store inside the mall.

“This does not impact our store at that location,” Belk Spokesperson Jessica Rohlik said.

The Washington Prime Group says it was able to secure $100 million in new funding to support day-to-day operations.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo: Virginia State Police
Police: Car abandoned, body found beneath highway
In states where marijuana is legal, this bill would protect federal employees who use
Virginia unveils new marijuana legalization website; here’s what’s legal, and what isn’t starting July 1
Police in Virginia say that a 14-year-old girl is dead and a 15-year-old girl is in critical...
Police investigating after 2 teen girls shot, one fatally
Harrisonburg police chief Eric English and deputy police chief Gabriel Camacho on Camacho's...
HPD Interim Chief Gabriel Camacho announces resignation
Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance has announced that due to uncertainty related to COVID-19,...
HDR cancels Friendly City Fourth

Latest News

VHSL Region Tournaments: Spring Sports (6/14/21)
VHSL Region Tournaments: Spring Sports (6/14/21)
Sentara updates guidelines for masking, visitors, and pre-procedure testing
Sentara updates guidelines for masking, visitors, and pre-procedure testing
Overnight Forecast 6/14/2021
Overnight Forecast 6/14/2021
Storm in Staunton causes damages on private property
Storm in Staunton causes damages on private property
Nearly half of Central Shenandoah Health District residents have at least one COVID-19 shot
Nearly half of Central Shenandoah Health District residents have at least one COVID-19 shot