Plains District Museum holds veterans panel

TIMBERVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Today the Plains District Memorial Museum in Timberville held a panel with five area veterans to talk with the community about their experience in the service.

The five men all served in Vietnam and shared stories about what they went through during the war.

“You had to be on your toes all the time, because you never know who were friends and who the enemy were,” said Edgar Harper, a Vietnam Army veteran from Timberville.

The museum held the event in part to remind people what our veterans went through. “It’s just a way of thinking back to what a different life it was for these young fellas to go into the military, some of whom had never left home,” said Helen W. Smith, chair of the museum board.

The panel also gave the men a chance to talk with others who could relate to their experience. “Since we’re able to hook up with other veterans now in an area, it gives us that since of belonging and brotherhood again,” said Tom Pruitt, a Vietnam Navy veteran from Broadway.

Like many Vietnam vets, Edgar Harper says his return home from the war was no hero’s welcome. “When I got back I landed in Fort Lewis, Washington and Jane Fonda’s troop was there and we were anything but people,” he said. “To put it bluntly, it wasn’t a real good homecoming.”

Despite all the hardships they faced these heroes are still proud to have served their country, and they are grateful for the recognition the community gives them. “We’re appreciative whenever they thank us for what we’ve done, being that we were in that era where it wasn’t a popular place or war to be involved in,” said Pruitt.

“We was happy to go and support our country and just let them know that we’re appreciative whenever someone recognizes us,” added Harper.

The Plains District Museum currently has a military based exhibit on display as well, it is free and open to the public.

