Police investigating after 2 teen girls shot, one fatally
Updated: 20 hours ago
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say that a 14-year-old girl is dead and a 15-year-old girl is in critical condition after a shooting in Portsmouth. Police in that city said in a news release on Sunday that they’re searching for two people of interest.
The shooting occurred early Saturday evening. The two girls were found found with life-threatening gunshot wounds following a 911 call. Both were taken to hospitals.
The 14-year-old, Jada McNiell of Chesapeake, died from her injuries. The 15-year-old remained in critical condition on Sunday.
Police say that detectives have surveillance photos of two unknown individuals who are considered persons of interest.
