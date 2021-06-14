Advertisement

Report on Virginia parole case alleges biased investigator

An outside probe into how Virginia’s government watchdog agency conducted an investigation of a...
An outside probe into how Virginia’s government watchdog agency conducted an investigation of a controversial parole decision found no inappropriate outside interference and concluded that the lead investigator was likely “impaired by personal bias.”(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Updated: 18 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — An outside probe into how Virginia’s government watchdog agency conducted an investigation of a controversial parole decision found no inappropriate outside interference and concluded that the lead investigator was likely “impaired by personal bias.”

The findings came Monday in a 65-page report prepared by a law firm at the request of the Democrat-controlled General Assembly, which funded the work this spring.

The report was essentially an investigation of an investigation into the highest-profile part of a long-running, bitter and mostly partisan dispute over the work of the state parole board.

