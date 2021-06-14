Storm in Staunton causes damages on private property

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Rain, thunderstorms, and heavy winds hit Staunton Sunday afternoon, and while they only caused minor flooding some homeowners did see damage. All across the Queen City there were fallen trees and damaged powerlines.

“Most of the damage we’ve seen has been on private property around town particularly on the south side of town where the storm was probably the worst,” said Jeff Johnston, Staunton’s director of Public Works.

While there wasn’t much damage in some areas of the city, some residents saw more extreme conditions during the storm than others, like one woman whose large tree was completely uprooted.

“It was pretty scary because we have some large picture windows at the front of our home and we couldn’t see the road, the rains were so torrential they were actually moving horizontally and it was almost a complete whiteout,” said Kara Lafon, a Staunton resident.

While much of the area wasn’t hit hard, Lafon says the storm was as bad as any she’s seen in Staunton.

“We’ve never had a large tree come down like this, we’ve only had several large limbs from our trees, my husband and I commented that this was by far the worst storm we’ve ever seen,” said Lafon.

The Queen City wants to remind residents of the importance of being prepared for extreme weather.

“Keep an eye on the weather, here in the mountain things can change very very quickly and the best thing to to do is obviously to prevent damage rather than recover from damage,” said Johnston.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.