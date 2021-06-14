Sunday storms bring heavy rain & wind

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A cold front moved through the region on Sunday, bringing much needed rainfall to the area, as well as quick downpours and strong wind gusts, especially in Augusta County southward.

Storms began to fire across Grant and Hardy Counties just after the noon hour before intensifying and moving southward into Shenandoah County and Page County by 1:00. Heavy rain caused localized flooding issues, with reports of ponding water in yards and over a few roadways in the Conicville area between Basye and Mount Jackson.

Water pours over a road near Basye, VA (WHSV)

From there, the front pushed southward, but with a more stable air mass to the east of the Blue Ridge, storms began to develop and strengthen on the southwest side of the storm line. Because of this, strong storms developed in northern Augusta County and pushed southward into the Staunton area, where more widespread reports of wind damage and localized flooding took place. Storms in this area began just after 3:00 in the Mt. Solon area before arriving in Staunton by 3:30 and the Waynesboro/Stuarts Draft area by 4:00.

Strong storms approach Weyers Cave (WHSV)

Video of yesterday's torrential rain & wind in Staunton. pic.twitter.com/5H0tKAegZW — John Stevens (@WHSV_Stevens) June 14, 2021

With heavy rain and brief high winds, there were reports of downed tree limbs and trees, one of which struck a porch in Stanley. No injuries were reported. Officially, 2-3″ inches of rain fell in the central and western parts of Augusta County in a very short amount of time, which led to localized flooding. Thankfully, the waters had all receded by nightfall. From there, storms continued to redevelop along the southwestern flank of the storm line pushing into Rockbridge County and beyond.

Overnight, there were reports of over 1700 customers without power in Augusta County, most of which had been restored by Monday afternoon.

You can check out a gallery of some of the stunning storm damage images submitted to WHSV below.

For the rest of this week, we quiet things down and we see humidity levels take a tumble, bringing the area lots of sun and Spring-like temperatures.

