Timberville proposing $500 activation fee increase

The extra revenue would go toward development projects for the town.
By Colby Johnson
Updated: 14 hours ago
TIMBERVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Timberville Town Council will hold a public hearing July 8 over a proposed $500 utility activation fee increase that would apply to any new construction.

The current activation fees are $4000 for in-town and $4500 for out-of-town connections. The revenue from the increase would be used for future capital projects.

“The reasoning behind the proposal is to produce more revenue to put towards those projects, I think we had projected eight connections in the upcoming budget year, so that would be another four thousand dollars,” said town manager Austin Garber.

The money will go in to the town’s savings and will be helpful for the large amount of projects it hopes to complete.

“Our maintenance supervisor has developed a 5/10 year plan or further of projects that need to be addressed and they’re going to be, we’re talking into the millions of dollars,” said Garber.

There are currently eight utility connections projected for the upcoming budget year. With the increase, those connections would bring in an additional $4000.

