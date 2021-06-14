VMRC residents put on art exhibit

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For the last 18 years, the Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community has hosted a juried art exhibit on its campus throughout the month of June.

It’s open three days a week to the public and is always available to residents. The exhibit is put on by residents of the community and features the work of artists from 17 states.

People can vote on their favorite pieces and purchase the art. A panel of three jurors that changes each year gives out awards and prize money to the artists with the top pieces.

The exhibits directors say it is always an exciting time for the residents. “As soon as it comes down at the end of June, they say the walls are so empty, when is it gonna be up again and we hear that most of the year,” said Anne Pauley, the resident director. “I get a kick out of watching them as they look at the exhibition,” added David Shombert, a resident who will take over as director next year.

The exhibit is open on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays throughout the rest of the month to members of the public who sign up 24 hours in advance. You can do so at their website here.

