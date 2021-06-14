Advertisement

VMRC residents put on art exhibit

By Colby Johnson
Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For the last 18 years, the Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community has hosted a juried art exhibit on its campus throughout the month of June.

It’s open three days a week to the public and is always available to residents. The exhibit is put on by residents of the community and features the work of artists from 17 states.

People can vote on their favorite pieces and purchase the art. A panel of three jurors that changes each year gives out awards and prize money to the artists with the top pieces.

The exhibits directors say it is always an exciting time for the residents. “As soon as it comes down at the end of June, they say the walls are so empty, when is it gonna be up again and we hear that most of the year,” said Anne Pauley, the resident director. “I get a kick out of watching them as they look at the exhibition,” added David Shombert, a resident who will take over as director next year.

The exhibit is open on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays throughout the rest of the month to members of the public who sign up 24 hours in advance. You can do so at their website here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In states where marijuana is legal, this bill would protect federal employees who use
Virginia unveils new marijuana legalization website; here’s what’s legal, and what isn’t starting July 1
The family said Cassie lived in West Virginia but were unsure if she's hiked near Spruce Knob...
Three months later and the search continues for Sheetz, the missing hiker in Pendleton County
The lodge held a chicken barbeque to raise money for the Staunton Kiwanis baseball program.
Staunton Elks Lodge holds fundraiser in honor of Tyler Zombro
Broadway High School graduation scheduling change
Man found dead after barricade incident in Frederick County

Latest News

Two Strasburg High School students created a new window washing business.
Strasburg teens start window washing business
Sunday storms bring heavy rain & wind
Flooding in Staunton
June 13, 2021 Storm Damage
Highs in the mid to upper 80s with lower humidity
Ben's Overnight Forecast 6/13/2021
The sun will begin to rise later in the morning this week.
Father’s Day the longest day of 2021 on a quiet week up in the sky