Wedding industry in Central Virginia booms following struggles of 2020.

AFTON, Va. (WVIR) - One industry hit hard during the coronavirus pandemic is bouncing back stronger than ever before. People in the wedding-planning business are excited to be back on track after a tough 2020 season, but many of them say they’re pretty slammed.

“It’s like cramming a year and a half of weddings into six months,” Veritas Vineyards Events Manager Emily Clemenson said.

Things looked a lot different this time last year for couples looking to tie the knot at Veritas, but now the venue is all booked up.

“A lot of our couples, especially the ones that rescheduled from last year and have upcoming weddings, are just so excited to finally be able to do it,” Clemenson said. “It’s like a breath of fresh air.”

Clemenson says the only restriction they have is mask-wearing for those who are not vaccinated.

“It’s so much easier now because we don’t have any restrictions really,” she said. “We’re not even limited to the 150 - our max capacity is 250. So if a couple wants to have a 250 person wedding, we can make that happen.”

However, less restrictions and protocols means a busy summer for people in the wedding industry.

“Once July hits to the very last day of October, we have a wedding every weekend,” Clemenson said.

She says they will host multiple weddings at a time on some weekends.

“We have so many double wedding weekends... and then we have a few triple weddings and weekends in there,” Clemenson said.

Through all the hustle and bustle, Clemenson says she is grateful to be back in action, ensuring brides and grooms have the wedding day of their dreams.

“I know all wedding vendors are just super thankful and blessed that we can do this again,” she said.

