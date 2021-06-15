Advertisement

2 pigs searching for forever homes in Chesterfield

Sugar and Spice
Sugar and Spice(Chesterfield County Animal Services)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Animal Services has two pigs that are searching for their forever homes.

The pigs, Sugar and Spice, have been with the shelter since April 19 and have received any interest from potential adopters.

‼️ Facebook Friends! We need your help! ‼️ Sugar & Spice have been with us since 4/19 and we haven’t received any...

Posted by Chesterfield County Animal Services on Tuesday, June 15, 2021

“The shelter is no place for these sweet gals to live out their life. Can you help us spread the word and find these ladies a home finally?” a Facebook post said.

The shelter said they are a little bald right now as the two are blowing their coats, but it will grow back.

For more information on pet adoption, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Photo: Virginia State Police
Police: Car abandoned, body found beneath highway
But, the end of the state of emergency at the end of this month also means Virginia's anti-mask...
Northam to allow state of emergency to expire, mask law changes expected in August
Loved ones surprise Bridgewater man and family at Shenandoah Valley Airport
Loved ones surprise Bridgewater man and family at Shenandoah Valley Airport
The extra revenue would go toward development projects for the town.
Timberville proposing $500 activation fee increase
A large fallen tree in Staunton.
Storm in Staunton causes damages on private property

Latest News

Homes For The Holidays