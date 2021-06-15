2 pigs searching for forever homes in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Animal Services has two pigs that are searching for their forever homes.

The pigs, Sugar and Spice, have been with the shelter since April 19 and have received any interest from potential adopters.

‼️ Facebook Friends! We need your help! ‼️ Sugar & Spice have been with us since 4/19 and we haven’t received any... Posted by Chesterfield County Animal Services on Tuesday, June 15, 2021

“The shelter is no place for these sweet gals to live out their life. Can you help us spread the word and find these ladies a home finally?” a Facebook post said.

The shelter said they are a little bald right now as the two are blowing their coats, but it will grow back.

