Cannonball discovered at Virginia construction site
Updated: 9 hours ago
HAMPTON, Va. (WWBT) - A cannonball was found during a major construction project in Virginia.
Virginia State Police said the cannonball was found on Monday at the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel construction site.
The Hampton Fire Department and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team from Joint Base Langley-Eustis took a look at it and deemed it safe.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.