Advertisement

Cannonball discovered at Virginia construction site

A cannonball was found during a major construction project in Virginia.
A cannonball was found during a major construction project in Virginia.(Virginia State Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPTON, Va. (WWBT) - A cannonball was found during a major construction project in Virginia.

Virginia State Police said the cannonball was found on Monday at the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel construction site.

The Hampton Fire Department and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team from Joint Base Langley-Eustis took a look at it and deemed it safe.

Virginia is full of history and sometimes it just pops up during a major construction project. Yesterday, at the Hampton...

Posted by Virginia State Police on Tuesday, June 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Photo: Virginia State Police
Police: Car abandoned, body found beneath highway
But, the end of the state of emergency at the end of this month also means Virginia's anti-mask...
Northam to allow state of emergency to expire, mask law changes expected in August
Loved ones surprise Bridgewater man and family at Shenandoah Valley Airport
Loved ones surprise Bridgewater man and family at Shenandoah Valley Airport
The extra revenue would go toward development projects for the town.
Timberville proposing $500 activation fee increase
A large fallen tree in Staunton.
Storm in Staunton causes damages on private property

Latest News

Overnight Weather Forecast 6/15/2021
Overnight Weather Forecast 6/15/2021
Northam to allow state of emergency to expire, mask law changes expected in August
Harrisonburg City School Board hears updates on curriculum, Dual Language Program, and HHS2
Harrisonburg City School Board hears updates on curriculum, Dual Language Program, and HHS2
Grottoes appoints new Chief of Police
Grottoes appoints new Chief of Police
Raising awareness of senior financial abuse
Raising awareness of senior financial abuse