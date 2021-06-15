Chester bus driver of 20 years honored with $10,000 check

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Cheryl Whalon, or better known as ‘Mrs. C’ to her students, has been a fixture in the Chester community for over 20 years and is now being formally recognized for her service. Whalon has been awarded GoHappy’s ‘Extraordinary Person of the Year,’ walking into a room crowded with cheering fans and given a $10,000 check.

“I was just so surprised, I thought that I was coming to see my grandson but then there were all of these cameras and faces,” said Whalon. “I’m just blown away right now.”

According to parents, what makes Whalon truly expectational is her dedication to her riders. Every day Whalon uses the short commute to school as a learning opportunity for her students to learn life lessons along the way.

“My daughter came home and she was already trying to tie her shoe laces, something we never tried to teach her yet,” said Erica Seamster, a Winterpock Elementary School parent. “She’s always doing something, or learning something that she later tells us is from Mrs. C.”

Whalon had already won a monthly award of $1,000 for work, but was again nominated by the district and its parents for the grand prize of Go Happy’s ‘Person of the Year.’ It’s part of their ‘Extrodinary Worker Campaign,’ aimed at honoring individuals who go above and beyond their duty every day.

“Mrs. C completely exemplifies what it means to work every day dedicated to the children,” said Shawn Boyer, CEO of Go Happy. “There are so many wonderful things you have done for the community and this is just our way of saying thank you for all that you do.”

Whalon plans to immediately use some of her check to throw a party at her house for her students. She promises there will be a water slide, bouncy houses, and food for all the people who have made just as big of an impact on her, as she’s had on other people.

