Advertisement

China denounces NATO statement, defends defense policy

By Associated Press
Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) — China is denouncing a statement from NATO declaring it a “constant security challenge,” saying it is a force for peace but will defend itself if felt threatened.

The Chinese mission to the European Union said in a news release Tuesday that the NATO statement was a “slander on China’s peaceful development, a misjudgment of the international situation and (NATO’s) own role, and a continuation of the Cold War mentality and organizational political psychology.”

NATO allies joined the United States on Monday in formally scolding Beijing as a “constant security challenge.”

Washington has singled out China as a particular threat, especially in the South China Sea, where it has built militarized artificial islands, as well as over its attempts to intimidate Taiwan.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo: Virginia State Police
Police: Car abandoned, body found beneath highway
But, the end of the state of emergency at the end of this month also means Virginia's anti-mask...
Northam to allow state of emergency to expire, mask law changes expected in August
Loved ones surprise Bridgewater man and family at Shenandoah Valley Airport
Loved ones surprise Bridgewater man and family at Shenandoah Valley Airport
The extra revenue would go toward development projects for the town.
Timberville proposing $500 activation fee increase
A large fallen tree in Staunton.
Storm in Staunton causes damages on private property

Latest News

Latanya Thornton was 37 weeks pregnant when a driver ran a red light and hit her car, injuring...
Pregnant woman forced to wait an hour for ambulance after car crash
Because of low employee numbers, only about half the number of ambulances needed in the...
Pregnant mother injured in car crash waits an hour for ambulance to arrive
Roughly 55% of adults in America are now fully vaccinated, but the rollout is slowing. It's...
California, New York reopen but experts worry over Delta variant, those not vaccinated
Disneyland still has a reservation system in place, which is keeping attendance and lines down,...
Disneyland opens to out-of-state visitors, fewer COVID-19 restrictions
Isaac Sanchez, a delivery driver for Papa John's, was sitting in his car when thieves tried to...
Pizza delivery driver gifted new car after old one catches fire in attempted theft