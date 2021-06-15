Advertisement

Gray Television, Inc. Advertising Non-Discrimination Certification

By Gray Media
Published: Feb. 14, 2020 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: Feb. 14, 2020 at 10:35 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Stations licensed to Gray Television do not discriminate in the sale of advertising time, and will accept no advertising which is placed with intent to discriminate on the basis of race or ethnicity.

The parties to an agreement for the sale of advertising time on a station licensed to Gray Television affirm that nothing in that agreement will discriminate in any way on the basis of race or ethnicity.

Most Read

Photo: Virginia State Police
Police: Car abandoned, body found beneath highway
But, the end of the state of emergency at the end of this month also means Virginia's anti-mask...
Northam to allow state of emergency to expire, mask law changes expected in August
Loved ones surprise Bridgewater man and family at Shenandoah Valley Airport
Loved ones surprise Bridgewater man and family at Shenandoah Valley Airport
The extra revenue would go toward development projects for the town.
Timberville proposing $500 activation fee increase
A large fallen tree in Staunton.
Storm in Staunton causes damages on private property